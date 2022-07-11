Petrol supply to Karachi suspended after rain water flooded main roads

Petrol supply to Karachi has been suspended after rainwater flooded main roads!



In the latest development after the rain on Monday, the oil companies cut off the petrol supply in Karachi due to rains.



Chairman Petroleum Retailers Association Sameer Hussain said that the condition of roads in the city is bad due to which almost all the oil companies have stopped the supply of petrol.



He said that the supply will resume as soon as the water from the roads is drained.



The chairman said that several petrol pumps have also been submerged in water and if supply is not restored, there is a chance of petrol shortage in the metropolis.

The first heaviest spell of the current monsoon with moderate to heavy showers played havoc with the dilapidated civic infrastructure and precarious power distribution system