Pharmaceutical company suspends Panadol tablets and children’s syrup production in Pakistan

The pharmaceutical company has suspended the production of Panadol tablets and children’s syrup in Pakistan, it emerges today.

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (GSKCH) Pakistan has declared force majeure regarding the production of Panadol Tablets, Panadol Extra Tablets, and Children’s Panadol Liquid Range, the company said in a filing to PSX on Friday.



As reported, GSK Pakistan General Manager Farhan Haroon has written a letter to Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Tuqeer Shah saying that they are discontinuing Panadol Tablets, Panadol Extra, and Syrup for children.



The letter stated that it was no longer possible to manufacture Panadol products at the current price, and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan recommended an increase in the prices of Panadol.



According to media reports, the federal cabinet rejected the increase.



The General Manager of GSK Pakistan stated in the letter that they were making Panadol at a loss for the past several months, which is no longer possible.

Meanwhile, GKSCH notified that “appeals to the federal government to accord approvals for the adjustments to the selling price(s) of the captioned Panadol range of products, all of which are Paracetamol based.”

“Also, although the company has received a routine Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) adjustment for the year 2022 from DRAP on 25 August 2022, the same is not commensurate with the debilitating increase in the prices of the raw material of Paracetamol,” it said.

GSKCH said that it produced nearly 5,400 million tablets of Panadol 500mg and Panadol Extra in the last twelve months, to serve its customers, consumers, and patients in need.

The company said that it played a “responsible role during the COVID-19 pandemic, dengue fever crisis, and floods across Pakistan, by ensuring continuous supplies of the Panadol range; this despite incurring heavy financial losses on the production of the said Panadol range due to an increase in the price of Paracetamol raw ingredients and in the absence of due approval by the federal government of the recommendation of the DPC / DRAP.

“However, due to the challenges stated above, manufacturing of the Panadol range on negative margins is unsustainable, and despite exhaustive efforts of the company to mitigate this matter through dialogue, the situation is now beyond our control.

“We are thus forced to declare force majeure regarding the production of Panadol Tablets, Panadol Extra Tablets, and Children’s Panadol Liquid Range,” it added.