Philanthropist Bilquis Edhi passes away in Karachi

Philanthropist Bilquis Edhi passed away in Karachi on Friday.

Bilquis Bano Edhi, 74, widow of renowned humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, had congestive heart failure and she had already undergone a heart bypass twice.

She suffered a cardiac arrest two days before Ramazan and was under treatment at a private hospital for the past five days.

According to a spokesperson of the Edhi Foundation, Bilquis has shifted to a private hospital three days ago after her blood pressure dropped.

Well-known social figure and co-chairperson of Edhi Foundation, a welfare organization of the late Abdul Sattar Edhi, Ms. Balqis Edhi has been given the nickname the Mother of Pakistan. She was born in 1947 in Karachi.

She headed the Bilquis Edhi Foundation, and with her husband received the 1986 Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service.



Mrs. Edhi was a professional nurse and spent more than six decades of her life serving humanity in need.

Her charity saved more than 42,000 unwanted babies so far by placing “jhoolas” [cradles] at the Edhi Homes and centers across the country.

President Dr. Arif Alvi expressed his sadness on the passing of Bilquis Edhi.

“She had always been a shoulder to shoulder with Abdul Sattar Edhi in his philanthropic efforts and continued his work even after his death. May Allah bless the departed soul,” said the tweet from the President House.

Sad to learn about the passing of Bilquis Edhi Sahiba. She had always been shoulder to shoulder with Abdul Sattar Edhi in his philanthropic efforts and continued his work even after his death. May Allah bless the departed soul. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 15, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also extended his condolences and said that Bilquis Edhi continued the humanitarian work of her husband.

وزیر اعظم محمد شہباز شریف کا محترمہ بلقیس ایدھی کی وفات پر گہرے دکھ اور افسوس کا اظہار۔



بلقیس ایدھی نے مرحوم عبدالستار ایدھی کے انسانیت کی خدمت کے مشن کو جاری رکھا۔



بلقیس ایدھی کی خدمات کو زبردست خراج تحسین۔



مرحومہ کے درجات بلند کرنے اور سوگواران کو صبر جمیل عطا کرنے کی دعا۔ — Prime Minister's Office (@PMO_PK) April 15, 2022

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah expressed deep grief and sorrow on her demise and applauded her philanthropic work for the country.

ٹکرز برائے نشر / 15 اپریل 2022



وزیراعلیٰ سندھ سید مراد علی شاہ کا بلقیس ایدھی کے انتقال پر گہرے دکھ اظہار



وزیراعلیٰ سندھ نے مرحومہ کے سماجی خدمات کو سراہا



وزیراعلیٰ سندھ کی مرحومہ کی ایصال ثواب کیلئے دعا — Sindh Chief Minister House (@SindhCMHouse) April 15, 2022

Condolences and tributes continue to pour in on Bilquis Edhi’s demise.

انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون

ایک عہد تمام ہوا۔ مولا کریم کروٹ کروٹ جنت نصیب فرمائیں۔ انسانیت کی خدمت کے مینار تھے دونوں میاں بیوی۔😢 pic.twitter.com/a5jWnIcLwW — Malik Ijaz 🤝 (@IjazMuscat) April 15, 2022

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi Raji'un "Truly, to Allah we belong and truly, to Him we shall return."

One more humanitarian and philanthropist left us…Rest in peace #BilquisEdhi May Allah grant her highest place in Jannah Ameen pic.twitter.com/CALZD3iQiY — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) April 15, 2022