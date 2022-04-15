Oyeyeah
Latest News

Philanthropist Bilquis Edhi passes away in Karachi

Bilquis Edhi continued the humanitarian work of her late husband.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui15 views
posted on
Views

Philanthropist Bilquis Edhi passed away in Karachi on Friday.

Bilquis Bano Edhi, 74, widow of renowned humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, had congestive heart failure and she had already undergone a heart bypass twice.

Published Earlier:

She suffered a cardiac arrest two days before Ramazan and was under treatment at a private hospital for the past five days.

According to a spokesperson of the Edhi Foundation, Bilquis has shifted to a private hospital three days ago after her blood pressure dropped.

Well-known social figure and co-chairperson of Edhi Foundation, a welfare organization of the late Abdul Sattar Edhi, Ms. Balqis Edhi has been given the nickname the Mother of Pakistan. She was born in 1947 in Karachi.

She headed the Bilquis Edhi Foundation, and with her husband received the 1986 Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service.

Mrs. Edhi was a professional nurse and spent more than six decades of her life serving humanity in need.

Her charity saved more than 42,000 unwanted babies so far by placing “jhoolas” [cradles] at the Edhi Homes and centers across the country.

President Dr. Arif Alvi expressed his sadness on the passing of Bilquis Edhi.

“She had always been a shoulder to shoulder with Abdul Sattar Edhi in his philanthropic efforts and continued his work even after his death. May Allah bless the departed soul,” said the tweet from the President House.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also extended his condolences and said that Bilquis Edhi continued the humanitarian work of her husband.

 

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah expressed deep grief and sorrow on her demise and applauded her philanthropic work for the country.

Condolences and tributes continue to pour in on Bilquis Edhi’s demise.

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You