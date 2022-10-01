PIA issues clarification after announcing cabin crew’s dress code

PIA issues clarification after announcing the cabin crew’s dress code.

The national carrier in a bizarre notification told its aircrew that wearing undergarments underneath the uniform was a must and the announcement met with greater criticism.

PIA claimed lack of proper attire by the air attendants is leaving a “poor impression” and “portrays a negative image” of PIA.

However, the notification issued on Sep 29 was taken back after 24 hours as it drew massive criticism.

The HR department of the national carrier stepped in for the possible damage control.

“Despite the fact that the spirit behind the advisory was to ensure proper dress code, however, the standard bulletin, inadvertently, came out with an inappropriate selection of words,” the chief human resource officer said in a written clarification.

“I personally feel regretful and am fully convinced that the words could have been more civilized and appropriate in this context instead of words published, which, unfortunately, are being trolled and twisted towards the defamation of the company,” he wrote.

PIA General Manager Flight Services Aamir Bashir, in an internal instruction memo had said: “It has been observed with great concern that a few cabin crew tend to dress casually while travelling intercity, staying in hotels, and visiting various suffices.”

“Such dressing leaves a poor impression on the viewer and portrays a negative image of not only the individual but also of the organisation.” Bashir asked the cabin crew to “dress properly” in formal plain clothes over “proper undergarments.”