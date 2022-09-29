‘Wearing Undergarments is a Must’, PIA Tells Cabin Crew

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has directed the cabin crew with the updated SOPs for dressing.

The national flag carrier claims the lack of better attire by the air attendants is leaving a “poor impression” and “portrays a negative image” of PIA.

PIA General Manager Flight Services Aamir Bashir has directed the cabin crew to “dress properly” in formal plain clothes over “proper undergarments”.

“The clothing worn by males and females should be in accordance with our cultural and national morals,” as per the newly issued guideline.

The grooming officers have been instructed to monitor the cabin crew “at all times” and report back if there is any “deviation” from the rules.

“It has been observed with great concern that a few cabin crew tend to dress casually while traveling intercity, staying in hotels and visiting various suffices. Such dressing leaves a poor impression on the viewer and portrays a negative image of not only the individual but also the organization,” an internal instruction memo, issued by PIA General Manager Flight Services Aamir Bashir read.