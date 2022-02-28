PM Imran Khan announces to reduce petrol, diesel and electricity prices

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his televised address to the nation on Monday has announced to reduce petrol, diesel prices by Rs10 per litre and electricity by Rs5 per unit.

He also announced that these prices will not be revised until the next federal budget.

PM Imran Khan addressed the nation to take them into confidence over the country’s economic situation and global challenges amid escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict.

PM briefly spoke about the recent visits to Russia and China as well.

“I always wanted that Pakistan pursues an independent foreign policy that should be in the country’s interest,” PM Imran said at the beginning of his address.

He said when Pakistan joined the US war on terror during former military ruler Pervez Musharraf’s era, the country paid a heavy price in terms of economic and human losses.

“I always opposed that [Pakistan] had nothing to do with the US war in Afghanistan.”

PM Imran said, “Both the democratic governments ( referring to the PPP and the PML-N governments) remained tight-lipped when the US was carrying drone strikes in Pakistan… even [former president] Zardari told one US official that ‘we did not care about collateral damage.”

PM Imran said that his recent visit to Russia was aimed at strengthening economic ties with the country was planning to import two million tons of wheat from Moscow and also a gas agreement.