‘PM House data put on sale on dark web’, Fawad Chaudry

‘PM House data put on sale on dark web’, Fawad Chaudhry raises concerns over Cyber Security on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Twitter, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry expressed his concerns over the reports of data from the PM House being sold on the dark web.

“The way the office data of the Prime Minister of Pakistan was offered for sale on the dark web shows the state of cyber security in our country. Important conversations are now in everyone’s hands,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

He went on to add, “More than 100 hours of Prime Minister’s Office talks are available on the website from August-September If our agencies get free time from political tasks, they would look into sensitive issues. The question is why the government is quiet on such a big event. If you get free time from playing games on the phone, also give your account in the issue.”

 

 

 

 

