PM Imran Khan arrives at MQM-P headquarters in Karachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Bahadurabad, a makeshift center, to meet the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leadership.

Strict security arrangements have been made for the arrival of the Prime Minister in Bahadurabad.

Media representatives have also been kept away from the center on this occasion.

Earlier, on arrival in Karachi, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s helicopter landed at the National Stadium.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his visit to Karachi, will hold meetings with his government’s allies – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

The visit comes a day after the joint opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan with the National Assembly Secretariat.

It is pertinent to mention here that, this is Imran Khan’s first visit to MQM-P’s office as prime minister.

“The PM is visiting Karachi to meet the federal government’s coalition partners. He will also chair a meeting of the party’s Sindh advisory council. He will also address party leaders and workers,” said party spokesperson MPA Arsalan Taj.