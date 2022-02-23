Oyeyeah
PM Imran Khan departs for a two-day official visit to Russia

This visit was planned well before the emergence of the current phase of Ukrainian crisis

PM Imran Khan has departed for a two-day official visit to Russia on Wednesday.

The visit has been scheduled at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Published Earlier:

During the visit, PM Imran Khan will hold a one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This is the first time since 1999 that a Pakistani prime minister will be visiting Russia.

The visit comes at a crucial time when the world is witnessing the Russia-Ukrain session in the region.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister’s Office in a tweet notified that PM Imran Khan along with a high-level delegation including cabinet members will embark on a two-day official visit to Russia.

As being reported, a bilateral summit during PM Imran Khan’s visit is going to be the highlight.

A statement from the Foreign Ministry issued a day ago, said that “Pakistan and Russia enjoy friendly relations marked by mutual respect, trust, and convergence of views on a range of international and regional issues.”

It added that Putin and Khan “will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation”, as well as unnamed regional and international issues

All eyes will be set on the two leaders’ meeting as much of the West has aligned against Putin amid increasing fears of a war in the region.

PM Imran Khan in an interview with Russia’s state-owned television network RT has expressed the resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine through peaceful means.

PM Imran Khan gave the interview in Islamabad ahead of the planned visit.

“I am hoping that this Ukrainian crisis is resolved peacefully,” he said in the interview released by the outlet on Tuesday. He said he was not a believer in military conflict.

On the other hand, some foreign policy experts and local journalists have questioned the timing of PM Imran Khan’s visit to Russia.

While many regard this visit of much importance:

 

