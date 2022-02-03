PM Imran Khan departs for China on a 4-day visit

PM Imran Khan has departed for China on Thursday morning on a 4-day visit.

PM Imran Khan during a 4-day visit, will attend the Winter Olympics 2022 in Beijing and meet with President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang.

The high-level delegation accompanies the premier on his visit to China

The delegation includes Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yousaf, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, and Special Assistant on China Pakistan Economic Corridor Khalid Mansoor.

Details of PM’s Visit

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO), Imran’s Feb 3-6 visit has been scheduled on the Chinese leadership’s special invitation and he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the Cabinet and senior government officials.

The statement added that in meetings between the premier and the Chinese leadership, the entire gamut of bilateral relations would be reviewed, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.