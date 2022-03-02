Oyeyeah
PM Imran Khan lauds FBR for achieving Feb revenue target

FBR has successfully knocked down Feb revenue target of Rs. 441 billion

PM Imran Khan lauds FBR
PM Imran Khan has lauded FBR for achieving the Feb revenue target!

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has achieved its February revenue target of Rs441 billion.

Published Earlier:

Prime minister in a tweet on Wednesday said, “FBR has successfully knocked down Feb revenue target of Rs. 441 billion, posting robust growth of 28.5 percent, and up to the monthly growth of over 30 percent”

PM Imran maintained that because of the performance of FBR we are able to subsidise petrol, diesel, and electricity and give relief to our people.

Earlier in the week, PM Imran Khan announced an Rs10 per litre reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel as well as an Rs5 per unit cut in the electricity tariff, along with a bonanza of incentives in several areas of the economy.

