PM Imran Khan lauds FBR for achieving Feb revenue target

PM Imran Khan has lauded FBR for achieving the Feb revenue target!

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has achieved its February revenue target of Rs441 billion.

Prime minister in a tweet on Wednesday said, “FBR has successfully knocked down Feb revenue target of Rs. 441 billion, posting robust growth of 28.5 percent, and up to the monthly growth of over 30 percent”

PM Imran maintained that because of the performance of FBR we are able to subsidise petrol, diesel, and electricity and give relief to our people.

FBR has successfully knocked down Feb revenue target of Rs. 441 billion, posting robust growth of 28.5 percent, and up to the month growth of over 30 percent. Because of this performance of FBR we are able to subsidise petrol, diesel and electricity and give relief to our people. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 2, 2022

Earlier in the week, PM Imran Khan announced an Rs10 per litre reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel as well as an Rs5 per unit cut in the electricity tariff, along with a bonanza of incentives in several areas of the economy.