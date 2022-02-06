PM Imran Khan meet Chinese President Xi Jinping

PM Imran Khan held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday.



In the historic meeting, both the leaders discussed global and bilateral issues and



Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’ shared an update through his official Twitter handle, announcing that the meeting has concluded.





“The meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping has concluded and Prime Minister Imran Khan has set off for the airport for his departure to Pakistan.”

وزیر اعظم عمران خان اور صدر شی کی جن پنگ کی ملاقات ختم ہو گئ ہے اور وزیر اعظم پاکستان روانگی کیلئےائرپورٹ کی طرف روانہ ہو چکے ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 6, 2022

As quoted by Chinese media, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing on Sun. Xi said China has the confidence to pioneer the future of bilateral relations and will deepen the development of the CPEC to expand cooperation in various fields.

Pakistani PM Imran Khan thanked China‘s support to Pakistan in fighting COVID-19.

PM Imran Khan spoke highly of bilateral ties, saying Pakistan will stand with China at any time.

A day earlier, PM Imran Khan had a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing. D

uring the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the centrality of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and reiterated support on each other’s issues of core interest.

“Strategic ties between Pakistan and China serve the fundamental interests of the two countries and are a factor in regional peace and stability,” PM Imran said during the meeting with Premier Li.

PM in his four-day visit to China was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, and other senior officials.

Earlier on Friday, PM Khan held meetings with a number of representatives of major Chinese companies.



The meeting was aimed at paving a way for billions of dollars worth of Chinese investment into the country.

As per the official handout, China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), a subsidiary of Sinomach, will set up Pakistan-China Agricultural Science and Technology Transferring Centre on government-to-government aid basis.