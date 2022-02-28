Oyeyeah
Latest News

PM Imran Khan to address the nation today at 6 PM

Fawad Chaudhry says PM Imran Khan will take nation into confidence over Pakistan's position amid Ukraine crisis.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui38 views
posted on
Pm Imran KhanPM Imran Khan to address the nation today | OyeYeah News
Views

PM Imran Khan will address the nation today at 6 PM.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has made the confirmation of PM Imran Khan’s address via a tweet on Monday.

Fawad Hussain in his tweet said that the premier will take the nation into confidence over Pakistan’s economy and the global challenges the country faces amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

Published Earlier:

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will make a “big announcement” in an address to the nation today at 6 PM.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, meanwhile a day earlier, has said that PM Imran Khan will soon release a relief package for the masses and announce a reduction in petroleum and energy prices.

“The prime minister will address the nation shortly and announce Rs10 reduction in petroleum prices, and an Rs5 cut per unit in the electricity rates, along with several other measures,” Pervez Khatak said while speaking at a public meeting at the Mumraiz area of his hometown of Nowshera.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You