PM Imran Khan to address the nation this evening

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on Wednesday evening, informs PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Faisal Javed Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan stands firm for his nation and insha’Allah victory belongs to Pakistan – victory belongs to this nation victory belongs to the captain.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also said that the prime minister would address the nation later today.

Speaking to the media before a meeting of the federal cabinet, Sheikh Rasheed said that an emergency meeting had been called. He asserted that PM Imran would “fight till the last ball”.

“Voting on the no-confidence motion is on April 3 and the PM will address the nation in the evening,” he added.

Following the political situation in the country, a special session of the federal cabinet is being chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

As being reported, the cabinet meeting will also be attended by the heads of the allied parties.

“The cabinet members and other participants will be taken into confidence about the threatening document,” the report said.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan announced to show the threatening letter, that was disclosed on March 27 Jalsa, to journalists and allies.

The development also comes a day after the federal minister Asad Umar announced that the premier was ready to share the letter with the chief justice of Pakistan.