PM Khan welcomes Canadian counterpart Trudeau’s condemnation of Islamophobia

Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed Canadian counterpart Trudeau’s condemnation of Islamophobia.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said that Islamophobia is not acceptable at any cost and vowed to make his country safer for Muslims.

In a tweet, Trudeau asserted, “Islamophobia is unacceptable. Full stop. We need to put an end to this hate and make our communities safer for Muslim Canadians. To help with that, we intend to appoint a Special Representative on combatting Islamophobia.”

Islamophobia is unacceptable. Full stop. We need to put an end to this hate and make our communities safer for Muslim Canadians. To help with that, we intend to appoint a Special Representative on combatting Islamophobia. More details here: https://t.co/sEiOYlLRaw — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 29, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Sunday, welcoming the Canadian counterpart’s statement.

“I welcome Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau ‘s unequivocal condemnation of #Islamophobia & his plan to appoint a Special Representative to combat this contemporary scourge. His timely call to action resonates with what I have long argued. Let us join hands to put an end to this menace,” PM Imran Khan said.

