PM Modi extends condolences on demise of Bilquis Edhi

PM Modi extends condolences on the demise of Bilquis Edhi.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in a tweet on Saturday extended his condolences on the sad demise of philanthropist and humanitarian Bilquis Edhi.

“My sincere condolences on the passing of Bilquis Edhi. Her lifelong dedication to humanitarian work touched the lives of people across the globe. People in India remember her fondly. May her soul rest in peace,” PM Modi said.

Bilquis Edhi who passed away on Friday, April 15 evening was laid to rest in Karachi’s Mewa Shah graveyard on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Edhi played a key role in the repatriation of Geeta in 2015.

I don't think any amount of words are enough to thank the Edhi family for taking care of Geeta. They are apostles of kindness & compassion. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 26, 2015

Geeta was found on a train when she was around 11-12 years old, that had crossed the border from India into the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore.

She Geeta remained in Pakistan under the care of the Edhi Foundation in Karachi for more than a decade, the country’s largest welfare organization.

Her family said she went missing in 1999-2000.