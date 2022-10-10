Oyeyeah
Prime Minister Office Audio Leaks: Two hackers arrested

Two hackers have been arrested in connection to the Prime Minister Office Audio Leakes, it emerges on Monday.

As reported, authorities on Monday arrested two persons involved in the hacking of the Prime Minister’s Office’s phones.

Published Earlier:

According to the news source, an intelligence agency apprehended one hacker belonging to Rawalpindi where he is associated with an educational institution. 

While the second person was taken into custody from a city in central Punjab.

Investigations are underway after the arrested hackers were handed over to a national security institution, sources claimed.

According to the sources, hackers’ handlers were in contact with the staff deployed on the PMO security.

 

