Oyeyeah
Latest News

PM rejects summary regarding increase in prices of POL products, source

The source claims that there was no possibility of an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs23 and 53 per litre today.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui5 views
posted on
Views

PM Shehbaz Sharif has rejected a summary regarding an increase in prices of POL products, it emerges on Wednesday.

According to the sources in the Finance Ministry, the petrol prices will not be increased today.

Published Earlier:

The source claims that there was no possibility of an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs23 and 53 per litre today.

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority proposed an up to Rs55 per litre increase in the prices of the POL products. According to a summary sent by the OGRA to the Finance Ministry, it has been proposed to increase the petrol and diesel prices by Rs29 and Rs55 per litre.

After the approval of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Finance Ministry is likely to issue a notification of the prices of POL products.

On the other hand, petroleum dealers and oil marketing companies have announced a countrywide strike from July 1 if their demands to increase the margin by six percent were not fulfilled.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You