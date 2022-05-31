PM rejects the proposal to restore Saturday’s public holiday!

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, ignoring the protests of federal government employees, has rejected the proposal to restore Saturday’s public holiday.

According to details, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has rejected the demand for Saturday’s weekly off.



Today’s cabinet meeting has been convened on only three issues and the issue of Saturday’s leave has not been included in it.

Due to the tough stance on the issue, the issue of public holidays on Saturday has not been included in the agenda of the cabinet.

It may be recalled that the All Pakistan Government Employees Association and other unions of government offices had protested and demanded the restoration of the holiday.

In the last protest of the employees, the government officials had assured them that Saturday’s weekly off leave would be restored as per their demand but it did not happen.