PM Shehbaz Sharif rules out private sector wheat import

PM Shehbaz Sharif has ruled out private-sector wheat import in view of the emergency situation.

The comments from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif came on Thursday as he chaired a review meeting of the National Flood Response and Coordination Centre.

As reported, PM has ruled out allowing the private sector to import wheat for now and “make fat profits”, given the extraordinary situation in the wake of devastating monsoon floods and the country’s foreign exchange woes.

“It is being said that the federal government is not allowing the private sector to import [wheat]. I will not allow this, I will not allow the private sector procures it at a price of their choice,” the premier asserted.

“We are all honorable Pakistanis. All provincial governments are very honorable and they are doing a great job. But there is a system in place, then has been destroyed and then there is the difficult matter of foreign exchange,” he said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif added that his team in the federal cabinet had worked hard to import the commodity and yet “save billions of rupees”.

“We even negotiated with the lowest bidder and taken discounts,” the premier said, adding that he was sure that even provincial governments had the capacity to handle the matter, “but this is an emergency”.

“And in this emergency, we cannot even afford to spend a dollar extra,” he said.

Prime Minister said the government was effectively carrying out relief and rehabilitation work in the post-flood scenario as the death toll crossed 1,700 including children.

“The federal government through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was ensuring disbursement of Rs 880 million compensation money and relief goods including food, water, medicines and mosquito nets among the flood-affected families across the country. The relief supplies received from the friendly countries are being distributed through a very transparent channel of NDMA.

“China was sending ‘winter tents’ of good quality in view for the flood-struck people to help them cope with the upcoming harsh season,” he added.