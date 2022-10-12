PM Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza acquitted in Rs16bn money laundering case

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz have been acquitted in the theRs16 billion money laundering case on Wednesday.

As reported, the Special Central Court ruled that no link between the ‘Benami’ accounts could be established with Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.

“The FIA challan carries insufficient evidence. Trying on the accused will be the waste of time,” it observed.

The court announced its judgment that was reserved earlier in the day in the mega money laundering case against the Shehbaz Sharif family after the FIA prosecutor informed the court that no money was directly deposited in the accounts of the father-son duo.

The FIA told the court that they have no evidence of direct withdrawal and depositing of money from the account of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.

The court had summoned PM Shahbaz and Hamza at 12 noon today, however, both the PML-N leaders did not appear before the court.

During today’s hearing, FIA prosecutor Farooq Bajwa opposed acquitting the suspects.

He said that Hamza is allegedly involved in another Rs25 billion money laundering case.

“We want this case to proceed. The case should go on till the suspects have been indicted,” the prosecutor urged.

Furthermore, Special Court Judge Ejaz Awan noted that the FIA has failed to produce “concrete evidence” in the challan submitted before the court against the suspects. Following this, the court acquitted the suspects.

Another fabricated case created for political victimisation comes to it's inevitable end Alhumdulillah. Verily, falsehood is bound to perish as promised by the Almighty. pic.twitter.com/wEHH2sMnad — PML(N) (@pmln_org) October 12, 2022

Following the verdict, PM Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter and thanked God for his acquittal and termed the case against him “fake, baseless, and based on political vengeance”.

“No matter how much I thank God enough for this, it won’t be enough,” he said in a tweet.

“Despite the worst practices, use of state force, and holding institutions hostage,” PM Shehbaz Sharif added.