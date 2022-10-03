PM Shehbaz Sharif refuses to launch real-time Flood Dashboard

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif refused to launch the real-time dashboard to help the flood victims and expressed dissatisfaction with the real-time digital dashboard’s performance on Monday.



The Prime Minister was supposed to inaugurate a dashboard for real-time monitoring of flood victims’ aid in Islamabad, but Shahbaz Sharif refused to inaugurate the dashboard expressing dissatisfaction with its performance.

The Prime Minister questioned the data of the dashboard which was not updated in real-time,

“Where are the consents going? Where is the baby food being distributed? Where are the details? Time was wasted,” he said.



“We should design a dashboard which the whole nation should be proud of,” said the prime minister.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haque also requested the PM to inaugurate, but he also rejected his request.

PM pointed out shortcomings in design and directed further improvements.

The Prime Minister has given a week’s time to update the dashboard.



Prime Minister’s refusal to inaugurate the dashboard:

سیلاب متاثرین کی امداد کی رئیل ٹائم مانیٹرنگ کیلئے ڈیش بورڈ کی افتتاحی تقریب، وزیراعظم شہبازشریف نے افتتاح کرنے سے انکار کیوں کردیا؟ دیکھئے#GeoNews pic.twitter.com/Cma3hQkLPX — Geo News Urdu (@geonews_urdu) October 3, 2022

As reported, PM Shehbaz Sharif will formally inaugurate the facility next Monday after it is revamped.