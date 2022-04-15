PM Shehbaz Sharif announces not to increase petroleum prices!

Following the new government’s decision old prices of POL products will be maintained for the last 15 remaining days of the month of April.

Currently, the petrol price in Pakistan is Rs149.86 while diesel is available at Rs144.15, with zero percent levy and GST.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had proposed up to Rs 51 per litre increase in the prices of the POL products.

According to governmental sources, there will be no change in the price of petroleum products as of now.

The premier has maintained that the government will bear the burden of the hike in the prices of petroleum products itself instead of shifting it to the masses.