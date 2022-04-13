PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi on a day-long visit on Wednesday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his cabinet received PM Shehbaz Sharif at the PAF Faisal Air Base.

PM is accompanied by PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Miftah Ismail, MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, JUI-F’s Maulana Asad Mehmood, and others during his visit.

PPP’s Manzoor Wassan, Nasir Hussain Shah, Mir Shabbir Bijarani, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Gayan Chand Israni, Zia Shah, Fayaz Ali Butt, Awais Qadir Shah, Shehla Raza, Ismail Rahoo, Jam Khan Shoro, Murtaza Wahab were also present on the occasion.

The premier visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, to pay his respects.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered Fateha. He also penned his comments in the visitors’ book.

This is the first visit of Shehbaz Sharif to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam after taking the oath as the prime minister on April 11.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet shared that the newly elected premier conducted a meeting on Karachi and the economy during his flight to the metropolis.

PM Shehbaz Sharif conducts a meeting on Karachi and the economy during his flight. Pakistan انشاءاللہ will move forward so fast it will be called "Pakistan Speed". pic.twitter.com/8UlViqTrnc — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) April 13, 2022

Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif during his day-long visit will also hold a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and then chair a consultative meeting regarding Karachi’s development projects.

PM Shehbaz will also visit Bahadurabad to meet the leadership of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

Earlier informing about his engagements during his daylong stay in the Sindh capital, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb briefed the media that PM would head to MQM-P headquarters in Bahadurabad, where he will thank the party leadership for voting for him in the election for the seat of prime minister besides holding discussions with them on how to resolve the issues confronting the provincial capital residents