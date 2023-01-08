Latest News

PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Geneva to co-host International Conference on Resilient Pakistan

Pakistan and the United Nations are holding a major conference in Geneva on Monday

Saman Siddiqui
PM Shehbaz Sharif is leaving for Geneva to co-host International Conference on Resilient Pakistan.

Pakistan and the United Nations are holding a major conference in Geneva on Monday.

Talking to Twitter, the prime minister said that he will take the opportunity to present the case of flood victims before the world and throw light on steps the government has taken for relief and rehabilitation.

“Leaving for Geneva today to co-host International Conference on Resilient Pakistan along with UN Secretary-General. Will take the opportunity to present the case of flood victims before the world. I will also throw light on steps my govt has taken for relief & rehabilitation,” PM said in a tweet.


“We will place comprehensive post-disaster framework plan for recovery, rehabilitation & reconstruction with resilience before development partners & friendly countries. Bridging the funding gap is key to restoring critical infrastructure, rebuilding lives & livelihoods & reviving the economy,” PM Shehbaz Sharif maintained.

“Humanity is at an inflection point in world history. Our actions today will shape the resilient future for our succeeding generations. Millions of Pakistanis affected by unprecedented devastation look for compassion & solidarity to build back better,” he added.

 

 

According to the organisers,  around 250 people are expected at the event including high-level government officials, private donors, and international financial institutions.

Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Khalil Hashmi, said Islamabad was willing to pay for about half of the bill but hoped for support from donors for the rest. “We will be mobilizing international support through various means,” he said. “We look forward to working with our partners.”

