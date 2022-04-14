PM Shehbaz Sharif orders inquiry into delay in Islamabad metro bus project

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an inquiry into delay in Islamabad metro bus project on Thursday.

This is going to be the first official inquiry against the PTI-led government for a delay in the launch of a metro bus project pending for the last four years.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has ordered a feasibility report on expanding the network of the Metro Bus System to other areas of the Federal Capital in addition to Peshawar Mor to Islamabad International Airport.

On Thursday, PM visited the Peshawar Morr metro bus station at 7 am and reviewed the on-ground progress of the project.

The premier has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to operationalize the Islamabad Metro Bus Service from April 16.

In a series of Tweets, the newly appointed PM stressed the importance of Mass Transit systems.

“Mass transit systems are the way forward to provide citizens dignified, inexpensive & environment-friendly transport service. Have ordered feasibility report on expanding the network of Metro Bus System to other areas of the Capital,” he said.



“Metro Bus project from Peshawar Morr to Airport is still incomplete after 5 years. Have ordered an inquiry into delay & quick completion of remaining work. Unfortunately, the public welfare project suffered delays & cost overruns. Almost all sectors of the economy remained stagnant under IK,” Shehbaz Sharif said.



Islamabad Metro Bus Service was launched by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2017 and was due to become functional in 2018.