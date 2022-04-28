PM Shehbaz Sharif rejects OGRA’s proposal to increase POL products prices

PM Shehbaz Sharif has rejected OGRA’s proposal to increase POL products prices, it emerges on Thursday.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb shared the development with the nation on Thursday saying Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had rejected the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s proposal to hike the prices of petroleum products in the country.

“The people could not be punished for the worst incompetence and blatant mistakes of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government,” she said in a statement.

She added that the Imran Khan-led government had accepted harsh conditions by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in terms of increasing the prices of petroleum products in order to secure a loan from them.

However, the new government is making every possible effort not to put any further burden on the people amid already high inflation.

Following the announcement, petrol prices in Pakistan will remain unchanged at Rs. 149.86 per litre.

While the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) will also remain at the current rate of Rs. 144.15 per litre.

The Price of Kerosene Oil will remain at Rs. 125.56 per litre, meanwhile the price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) will remain at Rs. 118.31 per litre.

Petrol Prices in Pakistan For the First 15 Days of May