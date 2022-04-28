Oyeyeah
PM Shehbaz Sharif rejects OGRA’s proposal to increase POL products prices

Efforts were underway not to impose a further burden on the inflation hit people, she Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb

PM Shehbaz Sharif has rejected OGRA’s proposal to increase POL products prices, it emerges on Thursday.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb shared the development with the nation on Thursday saying Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had rejected the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s proposal to hike the prices of petroleum products in the country.

Published Earlier:

“The people could not be punished for the worst incompetence and blatant mistakes of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government,” she said in a statement. 

She added that the Imran Khan-led government had accepted harsh conditions by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in terms of increasing the prices of petroleum products in order to secure a loan from them.

However, the new government is making every possible effort not to put any further burden on the people amid already high inflation.

Following the announcement, petrol prices in Pakistan will remain unchanged at Rs. 149.86 per litre.

While the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) will also remain at the current rate of Rs. 144.15 per litre.

The Price of Kerosene Oil will remain at Rs. 125.56 per litre, meanwhile the price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) will remain at Rs. 118.31 per litre.

Petrol Prices in Pakistan For the First 15 Days of May

PRODUCT
CURRENT PRICE (PKR)
NEW PRICE (PKR)
Change (PKR)
Petrol
149.86
149.86
0.00
High Speed Diesel (HSD)
144.15
144.15
0.00
Kerosene Oil
125.56
125.56
0.00
Light Diesel Oil (LDO)
118.31
118.31
0.00

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

