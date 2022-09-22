PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks Biden as he urges the world to help ‘underwater’ Pakistan

PM Shehbaz Sharif has thanked POTUS Joe Biden as he urged the world to help ‘underwater’ Pakistan.



In a tweet on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked US President Joe Biden for highlighting the plight of the flood victims in Pakistan and urging the world for an immediate response.





US President Joe Biden in his speech to the UN General Assembly (UNGA), made a fervent appeal to the world to help Pakistan deal with the devastation of the recent floods i





“Much of Pakistan is still underwater, and needs help,” said the US president as he highlighted the impact of the changing climate on the world.



“Families are facing impossible choices, choosing which child to feed and wondering whether they’ll survive,” he said, adding,”This is the human cost of climate change. And it’s growing, not lessening.”

The US president also called for action to address the climate change crisis and announced a $2.9 billion fund to support life-saving humanitarian and food security assistance across the globe for this year alone.

Mr. Biden also suggested “transparently negotiating” debts of vulnerable nations to forestall broader economic and political crises around the world.