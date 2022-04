PM Shehbaz Sharif’s 33-member federal cabinet takes oath

After almost a week’s delay, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s 33-member federal cabinet has finally taken the oath on Tuesday.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani administered the oath, instead of President Arif Alvi, to members of the federal cabinet comprising 31 federal ministers, three ministers of state, and three advisers.

12 ministries belong to PML-N and nine ministries have been given to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Four ministries are given to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), while Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has been handed two ministries.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are not part of the PM’s cabinet!

Despite prior reports of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to be given the portfolio of the foreign ministry and petroleum ministry respectively, both the politicians are not a part of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s new cabinet.

Who are the two most prominent ladies in the new cabinet?

PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has taken charge as Minister for Information and Broadcasting after joining the cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

PPP MNA, Hina Rabbani Khar has been appointed as the State Minister for Foreign Affairs.

List of the federal cabinet members:

PML-N:

Khawaja Muhammad Asif – Minister for Energy

Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary – Minister for Planning and Development

Rana Sana Ullah Khan – Minsiter for Interior

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq – Minister for Economic Affairs

Rana Tanveer Hussain –

Khurrum Dastagir Khan

Marriyum Aurangzeb – Minister for Information

Khawaja Saad Rafique – Minister for Railways

Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada

Murtaza Javed Abbasi – Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

Azam Nazeer Tarar – Minister for Law and Justice

Miftah Ismail – Minister for Finance and Revenue

PPP:



Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah – Minister for Water Resources

Syed Naveed Qamar – Minister for Trade

Sherry Rehman – Minister for Climate Change

Abdul Qadir Patel – Minister for Health

Shazia Marri – Minister for BISP

Syed Murtaza Mahmud – Minister for Industries

Sajid Hussain Turi – Minister for Overseas Pakistanis

Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari – Minster for inter-provincial coordination

Abid Hussain Bhayo – Minsiter for Privatisation

JUI-F



Asad Mahmood – Minister for Communication

Abdul Wasay – Minister for Housing

Mufti Abdul Shakoor – Minister for Religious Affairs

Muhammad Talha Mahmood – Minister for States and Frontier Regions

MQM-P:



Syed Amin-ul-Haque – Minister for IT and Telecommunication

Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari

BALOCHISTAN AWAMI PARTY:

Muhammad Israr Tareen – Minister for Defence Production

JAMHOORI WATAN PARTY:

Nawabzada Shazain Bugti – Minister for Narcotics Control

PAKISTAN MUSLIM LEAGUE-Q:



Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema – Minister for Food and Security

MINISTERS OF STATE:

Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, MNA – PML-N

Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA – PPP – State Minister for Foreign Affairs

Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, MNA – PML-N

Murtaza Nawaz Khokhar – State Minister for Law and Justice

Advisers to the PM

PML-N: Amir Muqam

PPP: Qamar Zaman Kaira

JKT Group : Aun Chaudhry