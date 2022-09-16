‘Act Now’: PM Shehbaz Tables Pakistan’s Climate Change Plight at SCO Summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tabled Pakistan’s climate change plight at the SCO Summit on Friday.



While addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council of Heads of State (CHS) in Samarkand, called on for action against climate change that has caused cataclysmic floods in Pakistan.



PM said that “it’s time to act, act now” and stressed that the SCO should make plans for the coming generations.

The prime minister said that the floods have made Pakistan look like “a sea of water”, which have caused damages amounting to billions of dollars.



“The devastating floods in Pakistan are most definitely climate change-induced. It is the result of climate change, cloud outbursts, and unprecedented rains, combined with hill torrents coming down. All this put together makes Pakistan look like a sea of water,” the premier said.



The premier added that he has “never seen this kind of devastation” before, and called on the organization to “build a wall” against the menace of climate change.

Let’s make a plan to save our future generations, he said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif concluded his speech by reaffirming Pakistan’s “strong and unwavering commitment” to advancing the objectives of the SCO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Uzbek President Mirziyoyev, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also in attendance at Friday’s session.