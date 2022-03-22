PML-N postpones Swat rally amid Maryam Nawaz’s illness

PML-N has postponed its Swat rally amid Maryam Nawaz’s illness!

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has postponed the public gathering of Swat as she is suffering from a high fever.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb in a press briefing has said that the health of Marriyum Nawaz suddenly deteriorated.

“That is why the public meeting of Swat has been postponed. Doctors have prohibited Maryam Nawaz from travelling due to high fever,” she said.

PML-L spokesperson Aurangzeb apologised to the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and “especially the district of Swat”.

“Maryam Nawaz completely trusts that people of Swat will vote for PML-N in the second phase of local body elections in KPK. Maryam Nawaz has sent well wishes for PML-N officials and members,” she concluded.

Earlier on Friday, PML-N announced that Maryam Nawaz will lead will party’s caravan towards Islamabad.