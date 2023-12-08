Latest News

PML-N strikes seat adjustments with Jahangir Tareen-led IPP

Saman SiddiquiDecember 8, 2023
0 10 Less than a minute
PML-N strikes seat adjustments with Jahangir Tareen-led IPP

PML-N strikes seat adjustments with Jahangir Tareen-led Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) ahead of upcoming polls slated for February 8, 2024.

After shaking hands with MQM-P, and Muslim League-Q, PML-N also struck a deal with Jahangir Tareen for the majority in the National Assembly.

As reported, the major political development comes after PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif met IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen on Thursday at his Model Town residence in Lahore.

The sources said that the two parties have agreed on seat adjustment for the February 8 polls.

However, details about the number of seats will be finalised in meetings later on, the sources added.

Related Articles

 

Saman SiddiquiDecember 8, 2023
0 10 Less than a minute

Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

Related Articles

Injury scare for Abrar Ahmed ahead of first Australia Test

December 8, 2023

Shaukat Tarin quits PTI and active politics

December 8, 2023

LHC reserves decision on plea challenging Khadija Shah’s detention

December 8, 2023

Federal board announces winter vacations for schools

December 8, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

3 × four =

Back to top button