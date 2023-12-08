Latest News
PML-N strikes seat adjustments with Jahangir Tareen-led IPP
PML-N strikes seat adjustments with Jahangir Tareen-led Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) ahead of upcoming polls slated for February 8, 2024.
After shaking hands with MQM-P, and Muslim League-Q, PML-N also struck a deal with Jahangir Tareen for the majority in the National Assembly.
As reported, the major political development comes after PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif met IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen on Thursday at his Model Town residence in Lahore.
The sources said that the two parties have agreed on seat adjustment for the February 8 polls.
However, details about the number of seats will be finalised in meetings later on, the sources added.