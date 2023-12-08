PML-N strikes seat adjustments with Jahangir Tareen-led IPP

PML-N strikes seat adjustments with Jahangir Tareen-led Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) ahead of upcoming polls slated for February 8, 2024.

After shaking hands with MQM-P, and Muslim League-Q, PML-N also struck a deal with Jahangir Tareen for the majority in the National Assembly.



As reported, the major political development comes after PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif met IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen on Thursday at his Model Town residence in Lahore.

The sources said that the two parties have agreed on seat adjustment for the February 8 polls.

However, details about the number of seats will be finalised in meetings later on, the sources added.