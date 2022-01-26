Police baton charges at MQM-P rally in Karachi

Police baton charges at the MQM-P rally in Karachi on Wednesday.

Several people were injured and many were taken into custody as the protesters reached Chief Minister House, where a sit-in is now being staged.

Things turned violent after police baton-charged at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) workers protesting against the recently passed amendments to the Sindh Local Government Act of 2013 in front of the Chief Minister Sindh House in Karachi on Wednesday.

وزیر اعلی ہاوس کے باہر احتجاج کرنے پر پولیس کا ایم کیو ایم کے ورکرز پر لاٹھی چارج درجنوں ورکرز کو حراست میں لے لیا گیا#MQM #Rally #Karachi pic.twitter.com/jmkebvBn9x — Samar Abbas 🌏 (@Samarjournalist) January 26, 2022

The rally started from F.T.C Building, Shahrah E Faisal, and culminate at Karachi Press Club.

MQM-P took to the streets in a rally in Karachi today 26 Jan 22 at 16:00 hours.

Traffic disruption and congestion were anticipated on the rally route, however, the destination was changed by party leaders towards Chief Minister House.