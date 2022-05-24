Police constable gunned down during raid in Lahore

A Policeman was gunned down during a raid in Lahore on Monday night.



As reported, police constable Kamal Ahmad was killed during an operation in Lahore’s Model Town locality last night after an unidentified person opened fire on him.

Read more: Crackdown on PTI leaders and workers ahead of Long March

Lahore DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry told reporters without naming the political party outside a hospital that the incident occurred as the police were cracking down on activists who were “taking the law into their own hands and doing hooliganism”.

“When the police party reached the home of an activist — Sajid Hussain, an unidentified person opened fire from its rooftop, the DIG said.

“A bullet hit the upper part of the constable’s chest, which is a very critical area. A lot of effort was made [to save him] but when we reached here (the hospital), he had become frail.”

The policeman later succumbed to his wounds, DIG Chaudhry added.

DIG also informed that FIR has been filed against the activist Sajid Hussain.

According to the news source, police made a raid at the house of PTI activist Sajid in Model Town on Monday night.

But the PTI workers started firing from the roof of the house and a bullet hit constable Kamal Ahmad in the chest.

Police constable Kamal Ahmad was immediately taken to the General Hospital where he succumbed to the bullet wound and breathed his last.

Police have launched a crackdown to arrest the PTI activists in various cities ahead of the party’s May 25 Long March on Islamabad.