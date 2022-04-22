Power outages severely hit several cities; No respite even during Ramazan

Power outages severely hit several cities, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sialkot.
The duration of power outages has increased to 10-12 hours, making the lives of the general populace miserable, especially during the times of iftar and sehri.
Karachi, the economic hub of the country, is facing 3-4 hours of load-shedding because of a reduction in electricity supply from the national grid by 300 MW.
How bad is the load-shedding situation?
Major cities including Karachi, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sialkot have been severely hit with 4-10 hours of load-shedding.
In Interior Sindh, the load-shedding duration currently stands at 10-12 hours.
Rawalpindi is facing power outages hovering over 4-5 hours.
Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Sialkot and their rural areas are also experiencing power outages lasting 4-10 hours.
In Lahore and its suburbs areas, the load-shedding duration stands at 4-10 hours.
In Balochistan, the electricity load-shedding hours have surged to 10-12 hours.
KPK is also hit with the worst power outages from 6-12 hours.