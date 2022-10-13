Power to be completely restored by tonight, Energy Minister Khurram Dastagir Khan

Power to be completely restored by tonight, said Energy Minister Khurram Dastagir Khan following the nation wide electricity breakdown.

The southern parts of the country, mainly Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan, were left without power after a fault was detected in the national grid’s southern transmission system on Thursday morning.

Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan addressing a press conference following the breakdown was hopeful that electricity would be fully restored “to normalcy” by tonight.

He said that power had begun returning to parts of southern Punjab.

The minister informed that due to the breakdown a shortfall of 8,000 megawatts emerged, adding that at least 4,700 megawatts have been restored.

“Our first priority was to isolate Karachi from it, and we were successful in doing so and we isolated Karachi from it by 9:45. By isolate, I mean that the 1,000MW that we provide to Karachi daily, was cut. But KE’s system is independently operational and is supplying electricity to [parts of] the city.”

He said as a result of the two power lines in which the fault developed, parts of Karachi, Hyderabad, and Quetta, and partially in Multan and Faisalabad experienced power breakdowns.

Dastgir added that he was personally monitoring the progress of the restoration.

“As a result of this breakdown, a large part of our power plants are out of our system, around 8,000MW, of which we have restored 4,700MW,” federal minister said.

“Electricity has been completely restored in Multan and Faisalabad. There is an issue in Hyderabad, but we have restored Sepco partially till Dadu. There is also [power] connectivity in Shikarpur, and because of partial connections in Sukkur. Qesco has been restored till Sibi,” he added.

“Faisalabad and Multan regions have been restored completely,” he said, adding that Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) has been partially restored.

A technical glitch in Guddu Thermal Power Station left several Southern parts of the country without electricity on Thursday morning.

These six units had been generating 832 megawatts of electricity, and due to their tripping, electricity production was reduced to zero.