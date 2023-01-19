PPP and JI agree to continue delegation level talks

PPP and JI have agreed to continue delegation-level talks!

As reported both political parties have agreed to continue the delegation-level talks.

However, the alliance between PPP and JI will be discussed after the results of the local government elections.

In the first phase, the adjustment will be discussed at the town level.

While the decision about the new mayor and deputy mayor of the metropolis will not be made during the recent meeting.



The development comes as a delegation of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led by Saeed Ghani visited the Jamaat-e-Islami headquarters Idara Noor Haq to meet leaders of JI on Thursday.

جماعت اسلامی کے تحفظات، پی پی کی یقین دہانی pic.twitter.com/hBdPCph6lF — Geo News Urdu (@geonews_urdu) January 19, 2023

Talking to the media after the meeting, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani said that the PPP will try to remove reservations of the JI.

“We want to go along with the Jamaat-e-Islami,” he added.

Saeed Ghani said that the PPP will not create any hurdle in the decision made by the ECP about some union councils.

Karachi JI ameer Hafiz Naeem said that the issues are arising due to the recount.

“The Sindh government and the ECP can resolve these issues. JI has emerged as a big political force in the local bodies’ elections. We should accept the mandate of other parties,” Hafiz Naeem added.