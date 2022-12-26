President Alvi denies speaking about Gen (retd) Bajwa’s assistance to Imran Khan

President Dr. Arif Alvi denies speaking about Bajwa’s assistance to Imran Khan and terms his statement related to Gen (retd) Bajwa as‘ twisted, self-conceited’.



On Monday, President Arif Alvi rebutted his comments related to former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and said that he was “wrongly attributed” by the media.

A report claimed that President Alvi a report quoting him as saying that former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa had helped the PTI during the 2018 general election and in the Senate, terming it to be out of context and “self-concocted”.



A statement issued by the President House said that Dr. Arif Alvi has taken notice of the statement wrongly attributed to him about the alleged help extended by the former chief of army staff, General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, and his team in the Senate, and their help to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during the elections also.



“The statement has been quoted out of reference to the context and is twisted and self-concocted,” he said but did not share what were his actual words.





President Dr. Arif Alvi has taken notice of the statement wrongly attributed to him about the alleged help extended by the former Chief of Army Staff, General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa, and his team in the Senate, and their help to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during the elections. pic.twitter.com/LGTKhBwyYU — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) December 26, 2022

The remarks in question were made by President Alvi during a wide-ranging conversation with journalists, leaders of the business community, and foreign diplomats at a dinner.

According to the report published earlier, Dr. Alvi was asked during the gathering about the souring of relations between the PTI chief and Gen Bajwa to which he replied that he was still looking for the answer.

The president to question replied that it was probably in October last year and then in April or May this year, the report said.

According to the report, The president was also asked whether Imran at any stage thought about sacking the former army chief, to which, he responded: “No, I don’t think so. That was a rumour.”

As per the report Dr Alvi said he had also verbally suggested to both the government and opposition that a middle ground might be found and elections could be held at the end of April or in May.