President Alvi rejects mercy pleas of five death row convicts

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi has rejected the mercy pleas of five death row convicts.

The president has rejected the petitions under Article 45 of the Constitution that provides that the President of Pakistan shall have the power to grant pardon, reprieve, and respite, and to remit, suspend or commute any sentence passed by any court, tribunal, or other authority.

According to the press release from the President House on Wednesday, President Alvi rejected the mercy petitions of the following convicts: