President Alvi rejects mercy pleas of five death row convicts

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi has rejected the mercy pleas of five death row convicts.
The president has rejected the petitions under Article 45 of the Constitution that provides that the President of Pakistan shall have the power to grant pardon, reprieve, and respite, and to remit, suspend or commute any sentence passed by any court, tribunal, or other authority.
According to the press release from the President House on Wednesday, President Alvi rejected the mercy petitions of the following convicts:
- Muhammad Shaban s/o Muhammad Anwar (rape and murder of a three-year-old girl)
- Muhammad Imran s/o Faqir Muhammad (murder of wife and two daughters with a butcher’s knife over domestic dispute)
- Muhammad Afzal s/o Muhammad Asghar Ali (murder of eight family members including parents and six siblings)
- Muhammad Akbar and Muhammad Asghar s/o Muhammad Akram (murder of two persons over minor dispute).