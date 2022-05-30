President approves Baligh Ur Rehman’s appointment as governor Punjab

President Dr. Arif Alvi has approved Baligh Ur Rehman’s appointment as governor of Punjab on Monday.

President Alvi approved the summary on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under Article 101(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that the summary was rejected twice before.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نےمحمد بلیغ الرحمٰن کی بطور گورنر پنجاب تعیناتی کی منظوری دے دی



صدر مملکت نے منظوری وزیر اعظم کی ایڈوائس پر آئین کے آرٹیکل 101 (1) کے تحت دی — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 30, 2022

President Alvi on May 21 had urged PM Shehbaz to reconsider his advice about the appointment of the new governor as there was no occasion to propose a new appointment.

The president had reiterated that “the Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President”, as envisaged by Article 101 (2) of the Constitution.

According to details, Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman will take oath today.

The Cabinet Wing Civil Secretariat has been informed in this regard.