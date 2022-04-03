President Arif Alvi dissolves assemblies on PM’s advice

President Arif Alvi has approved the dissolution of the assemblies on PM Imran Khan’s advice.

Fresh elections will be conducted in 90 days!

An official notification dissolving the Assembly has been issued.

According to sources, elections will be held within a period of 90 days.

The President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, has approved the advice of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to dissolve the National Assembly under Article 58 (1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, has approved the advice of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to dissolve the National Assembly under the Article 58 (1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 3, 2022

Moments after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution, the PM in his address to the nation said he advised the President to dissolve the assemblies.

Federal Information and Law Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in a tweet said that the federal cabinet has been dissolved. However, the prime minister will continue to perform his constitutional duties as per Article 224 of the Constitution of Pakistan

آئین کے آرٹیکل 224 کے تحت وزیر اعظم اپنی ذمہ داریاں جاری رکھیں گے کابینہ تحلیل کر دی گئ ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 3, 2022

Farrukh Habib and Shahbaz Gill in their respective tweets shared about the new elections in which overseas Pakistanis have been granted the right to vote.

پارلیمینٹ سے بیرون ملک پاکستانیوں کو ووٹ دینے کا حق مل چکا ہے اسمبلی تحلیل ہوچکی ہے غدار بیرون ملک پاکستانیوں سے ووٹ ڈالنے کا حق اب واپس نہیں لے سکتے۔ — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) April 3, 2022

اسمبلی ٹوٹ چکی۔ اب EVM مشین اور سمندر پار پاکستانیوں کو اپنا ووٹ پر الیکشن ہوں گے۔کیونکہ اسمبلی یہ قوانین پاس کر چکی۔ اب کسی صورت اس کے بغیر الیکشن نہیں ہو سکتا۔ مبارک پاکستانیوں مبارک سمندر پار پاکستانیوں۔



اب لگے کا الیکشن میں میدان۔ اب عوام فیصلہ کرے گی غدار یا کپتان — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) April 3, 2022

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib tweeted that the elections will be held in 90 days.

New elections will be held in 90 days — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) April 3, 2022

PM Imran Khan had skipped the crucial NA session and sent out a public address instead!

“After the decision that the speaker has taken using the constitutional power, I have sent advised to President to dissolve the assemblies,” he said.

“There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people of Pakistan to prepare for elections,” PM Imran Khan said.

The premier congratulated the nation on the no-trust motion being dismissed.

PM Imran Khan said the deputy speaker had “rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy”.

“I congratulate every Pakistani on the Speaker’s decision. The no-confidence motion was a foreign conspiracy against us. Pakistan should decide who should govern them,” PM Imran Khan said in his address to the nation.

PM said he had been receiving messages from many people who were worried, adding that “treason” was being committed in front of the nation.

“I want to say, ‘ghabrana nahi hai‘ (do not worry). God is watching over Pakistan,” he added.