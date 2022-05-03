President Dr. Arif Alvi extends Eid greetings to the nation as Pakistan celebrates Eid ul Fitr on Tuesday.



Greeting the countrymen on Eid-ul-Fitr, President Dr. Arif Alvi said that besides being a day of giving, blessings and forgiveness, it was also an occasion to share joys and sacrifice for the deprived people.

President prayed to Allah to inculcate, in our personalities, the characteristics of love for worship, self-control, and passion to sacrifice, which we had been practicing throughout Ramadan.

In his special message extended on the occasion of Eid, the president said that the Holy Ramadan was a month of spiritual and moral coaching for the Muslims besides being a source of great human traits as well as spiritual righteousness.

He thanked Allah Almighty for blessing the followers with the ability to worship during the Holy Ramadan.

He said that Eid-ul-Fitr was an occasion to celebrate the capability Allah had bestowed us during the holy month.

President also prayed to make all of us a source of the country’s welfare besides enabling us to play our role for national security and stability.

President Dr. Arif Alvi offered the eid prayers along with other officials at the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad.

#Eid2022 🌙🇵🇰:In the Federal capital, the main Eid congregation was held at the Faisal Mosque where President @ArifAlvi and high officials and envoys of Muslim countries offered Eid prayers https://t.co/4gosZAk9JJ Eid Mubarak 🌙🇵🇰 #عيد_الفطر_المبارك pic.twitter.com/b1xgz9SDoN — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) May 3, 2022

The first day of Eid ul Fitr is celebrated across the country on Tuesday with religious zeal and fervor.

Pakistan is celebrating the first eid without COVID SOPs in two years!