President returns Islamabad LG (Amendment) Bill unsigned

President Dr. Arif Alvi has returned the Islamabad LG (Amendment) Bill unsigned!

As reported President Dr. Arif Alvi has returned the bill unsigned while observing that the bill will further delay the LG elections.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill seeks to increase the number of union councils in the federal capital.

A detailed account of the reason for not signing the bill in question in a series of tweets has been shared by the President of Pakistan’s Twitter handle.

 

