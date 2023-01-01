President returns Islamabad LG (Amendment) Bill unsigned

President Dr. Arif Alvi has returned the Islamabad LG (Amendment) Bill unsigned!



As reported President Dr. Arif Alvi has returned the bill unsigned while observing that the bill will further delay the LG elections.



The Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill seeks to increase the number of union councils in the federal capital.





A detailed account of the reason for not signing the bill in question in a series of tweets has been shared by the President of Pakistan’s Twitter handle.

The Bill was returned by observing that it would further delay the Local Government elections. “Actions of the Federal Government taken in hurry resulted in delaying election process twice, which was anathema to democracy”.

2/6 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) January 1, 2023