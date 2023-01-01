President returns Islamabad LG (Amendment) Bill unsigned
President Dr. Arif Alvi has returned the Islamabad LG (Amendment) Bill unsigned!
As reported President Dr. Arif Alvi has returned the bill unsigned while observing that the bill will further delay the LG elections.
The Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill seeks to increase the number of union councils in the federal capital.
A detailed account of the reason for not signing the bill in question in a series of tweets has been shared by the President of Pakistan’s Twitter handle.
The Bill was returned by observing that it would further delay the Local Government elections. “Actions of the Federal Government taken in hurry resulted in delaying election process twice, which was anathema to democracy”.— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) January 1, 2023
i) After completion of delimitation of 50 Union Councils, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced elections of Local Government in ICT on 31st July 2022. Despite announcement of polling date, Federal Government increased number of Union Councils from 50 to 101, …— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) January 1, 2023
Therefore, elections scheduled for 31st December 2022 have been again postponed.— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) January 1, 2023
iii) As per Section 3 of current Bill, mode of elections of Mayor and Deputy Mayor has been changed after announcement of schedule of elections".
