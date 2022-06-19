President Alvi once again returns the Election Amendment Bill unsigned

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi once again returns the election amendment bill unsigned!



A statement issued by the president’s secretariat on Sunday stated that President has not signed the bill despite the fact, that the constitution that he upholds, will make it into law”.



President Alvi, while referring to Article 75 (2) of the Constitution of Pakistan said that it was “very painful” for him as the head of state “to not sign a bill passed by Majlis Shoora”.

He also enlisted his reasons for “posterity”

“When the President has returned a Bill to the Majlis-e Shoora (Parliament), it shall be reconsidered by the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) in joint sitting and, if it is again passed, with or without amendment, by the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), by the votes of the majority of the members of both Houses present and voting, it shall be deemed for the purposes of the Constitution to have been passed by both Houses and shall be presented to the President, and the President shall give his assent within ten days, failing which such assent shall be deemed to have been given,” it said.

“Technology can also improve transparency, make elections inclusive with the vote of our overseas Pakistanis, build confidence and reduce polarisation to finally achieve our elusive dream of free and fair elections,” said Mr. President.