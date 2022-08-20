Oyeyeah
Latest News

Prime Minister dissolves the Pakistan Medical Commission

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui10 views
posted on
Views

Prime Minister dissolves the Pakistan Medical Commission!

As reported on Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has dissolved the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).
 
According to the announcement issued by the federal government, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has dissolved the Pakistan Medical Commission and suspended all the officials of the PMC.
 
New members will be selected by prime minister Shahbaz Sharif.
 

It should be noted that the federal government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf abolished Pakistan Medical Dental Council and created PMC in 2020.
 
This is a developing story.
 
 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You