Prime Minister dissolves the Pakistan Medical Commission!
Under pmc act section 4 (1) the council shall be notified by the prime minister of Pakistan#RestorePMDCbeforeMDCAT pic.twitter.com/LzVhO0wmSF— 𝐍𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐫 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐫 (@nasir7602) August 20, 2022
Prime Minister dissolves the Pakistan Medical Commission!
Under pmc act section 4 (1) the council shall be notified by the prime minister of Pakistan#RestorePMDCbeforeMDCAT pic.twitter.com/LzVhO0wmSF— 𝐍𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐫 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐫 (@nasir7602) August 20, 2022
Published Earlier:
OyeYeah is an entertainment project powered by Alliancez Inc. We’re motivated to digging up fresh, authentic news. Oye Yeah does not work on rumors! We have all sourced news because we believe in bringing our readers the best. We have a vision and we’re striving hard to achieve it day in, day out!Read More