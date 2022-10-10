Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates 330MW Thar power plant

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated 330MW Thar power on Monday.



Addressing the inauguration of the commercial operations of Phase-II of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) during his visit to Thar Coal Mines Block-II, the prime minister said that amid the skyrocketing fuel prices, cheaper energy production from Thar coal mines project would prove a “game-changer” for the development of the entire country.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, government ministers, senior officials, and representatives of Chinese companies were also present at the ceremony.



PM said that the production cost of the electricity will be around Rs3.5 per unit and it will be sold for Rs10.

PM Shehbaz said that the project could help the government save up to $6 billion as the expenditure on the import of energy, including petrol and liquid petroleum, had touched $24bn.

He claimed that there is enough coal in Thar to produce electricity for 300 years.

Pakistan has around 175 billion tons of coal reserves, he said.

He lamented that despite efforts, we have not been able to extract gas from the project.

The prime minister also inspected the construction site of SECMC Mine Phase-II in Islamkot.

Thar Powers Pakistan: Generation Of 1320 MW By Dec

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah briefing PM Shahbaz Sharif at coal mine pit, Bl-II, said: Thar Coal is game changer as it can yield $4bn economic dividends alone from 70mtpa coal export, apart from producing power, syngas, fertiliser. pic.twitter.com/Igbvn5oIA8 — Sindh Chief Minister House (@SindhCMHouse) October 10, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif planted a sapling during his visit to Thar Coal Mines Block-II, Islamkot. pic.twitter.com/GBAIcn0Obz — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) October 10, 2022

PM @CMShehbaz and Chairman PPP & FM 🇵🇰 @BBhuttoZardari met the woman dumper drivers working in "TharCoal Project". pic.twitter.com/pRFdfXUxeE — Raza Dharejo PPP (Official) (@RazaDharijo) October 10, 2022