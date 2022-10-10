Oyeyeah
Latest News

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates 330MW Thar power plant

The prime minister said the Thar coal project would save the country’s foreign exchange and help the national economy thrive.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui10 views
posted on
330MW Thar power plantPM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates 330MW Thar power plant | OyeYeah News
Views

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated 330MW Thar power on Monday.

Addressing the inauguration of the commercial operations of Phase-II of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) during his visit to Thar Coal Mines Block-II, the prime minister said that amid the skyrocketing fuel prices, cheaper energy production from Thar coal mines project would prove a “game-changer” for the development of the entire country.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, government ministers, senior officials, and representatives of Chinese companies were also present at the ceremony.

PM said that the production cost of the electricity will be around Rs3.5 per unit and it will be sold for Rs10.

Published Earlier:

PM Shehbaz said that the project could help the government save up to $6 billion as the expenditure on the import of energy, including petrol and liquid petroleum, had touched $24bn.

He claimed that there is enough coal in Thar to produce electricity for 300 years.

Pakistan has around 175 billion tons of coal reserves, he said.

He lamented that despite efforts, we have not been able to extract gas from the project.

The prime minister also inspected the construction site of SECMC Mine Phase-II in Islamkot.

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You