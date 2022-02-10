Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 for the second time

Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, Clarence House announced on Thursday.

The heir to the British throne, Prince Charles,73, is fully vaccinated and previously tested positive in March 2020.

“This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” a spokesperson for Prince Charles shared in a tweet on Thursday.

“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible,” the statement added.

According to the British media, he was scheduled to unveil a new statue in Winchester before receiving the positive test result.

A day earlier reports emerged stating that The queen of Denmark and the king of Spain both have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both the royals contracted coronavirus despite being vaccinated, their respective royal houses announced Wednesday.

The 54-year-old Spain’s King Felipe VI tested positive on Wednesday morning “after experiencing mild symptoms the night before”, it said in a statement.

“His Majesty’s general state of health is good and he will keep up his institutional activities from his residence,” it said, adding he will quarantine for seven days.

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, 82, has mild COVID-19 symptoms and has isolated herself in the Copenhagen palace where she lives, the palace said.