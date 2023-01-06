Latest News

Prince Harry’s remarks about killing Taliban fighters in Afghanistan further tarnishes his reputation

"I killed 25 people in Afg. They were like chess pieces for me, taken off the chess board." — Prince Harry

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 7, 2023
0 1 2 minutes read

Prince Harry has further tarnished his reputation with remarks about killing Taliban fighters in Afghanistan!

Some sections of the bombshell memoir have emerged online ahead of the book’s official release, drawing all sorts of reactions as Prince Harry brings his private life and controversies to the public.

In his upcoming autobiography, Prince Harry claimed that he killed 25 of the insurgent group’s fighters while serving in the British Army in Afghanistan.

Harry disclosed the figure in his upcoming autobiography “Spare,” according to the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph, which said it obtained a copy of the Spanish version of the book ahead of its official release slated for Tuesday, January 10.   

“My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” Harry reportedly writes.

In another section, he is quoted as describing Taliban insurgents as “chess pieces” taken off the board, rather than people.

Prince Harry served in the British Army for 10 years.

He completed two tours of Afghanistan, one spanning from 2007 to 2008 and the other from 2012 to 2013.

He achieved the rank of captain in 2011 and qualified as an Apache Aircraft commander.

Related Articles

Captain Harry Wales, as he was known in the Army, retired from the service in 2015.

As reported by the Telegraph, during his time serving with the British Army in Afghanistan, Harry said, he used to watch back footage of each “kill” from the nose-mounted camera on his Apache helicopter after returning to base.


Britain’s Prince Harry has launched a series of incendiary accusations against members of his family in his new memoir, while his remarks about being posted in Afghanistan have drawn a fresh set of criticism.

 

 

Reaction from Taliban:

Taliban official alleges son of Britain’s King Charles committed war crimes after Prince Harry revealed he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan.

“We checked and found that on the days on which Prince Harry is mentioning the killing of 25 mujaheddin, we did not have any casualties in Helmand,” Taliban leader Anas Haqqani told Al Jazeera on Friday.

“It is clear that civilians and ordinary people were targeted.”

“This story is a part of the many war crimes of the 20 years of Western military presence in Afghanistan,” he said, adding, “It is not the whole picture of the crimes committed by them.”

“Mr Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans,” Haqqani said in a tweet, referring to Prince Harry’s description that eliminating people who he said were “enemy combatants” was like removing “chess pieces” from aboard.

“The truth is what you’ve said; Our innocent people were chess pieces to your soldiers, military and political leaders. Still, you were defeated in that ‘game’.”

On the other hand, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also criticised the comments by the British royal.

“The Western occupation of Afghanistan is truly an odious moment in human history, and comments by Prince Harry is a microcosm of the trauma experienced by Afghans at the hands of occupation forces, who murdered innocents without any accountability,” he said.

 

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 7, 2023
0 1 2 minutes read

Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

Related Articles

SHC temporarily hands over custody of minor girl Dua Zehra to parents

January 6, 2023

5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

January 5, 2023

Miftah Ismail criticizes Ishaq Dar for orchestrating his removal

January 5, 2023

Marriyum Aurangzeb urges FIA to initiate legal action against those involved in “character assassination” of Pakistani actors on social media

January 5, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

twenty + 12 =

Back to top button