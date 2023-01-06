Prince Harry’s remarks about killing Taliban fighters in Afghanistan further tarnishes his reputation

Prince Harry has further tarnished his reputation with remarks about killing Taliban fighters in Afghanistan!

Some sections of the bombshell memoir have emerged online ahead of the book’s official release, drawing all sorts of reactions as Prince Harry brings his private life and controversies to the public.



In his upcoming autobiography, Prince Harry claimed that he killed 25 of the insurgent group’s fighters while serving in the British Army in Afghanistan.



Harry disclosed the figure in his upcoming autobiography “Spare,” according to the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph, which said it obtained a copy of the Spanish version of the book ahead of its official release slated for Tuesday, January 10.



“My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” Harry reportedly writes.



In another section, he is quoted as describing Taliban insurgents as “chess pieces” taken off the board, rather than people.

Prince Harry served in the British Army for 10 years.

He completed two tours of Afghanistan, one spanning from 2007 to 2008 and the other from 2012 to 2013.

He achieved the rank of captain in 2011 and qualified as an Apache Aircraft commander.

Captain Harry Wales, as he was known in the Army, retired from the service in 2015.

As reported by the Telegraph, during his time serving with the British Army in Afghanistan, Harry said, he used to watch back footage of each “kill” from the nose-mounted camera on his Apache helicopter after returning to base.



Britain’s Prince Harry has launched a series of incendiary accusations against members of his family in his new memoir, while his remarks about being posted in Afghanistan have drawn a fresh set of criticism.

This utter prick just can't keep his trap shut. Many military friends and colleagues and none of them….not 1…..have ever or will ever brag/share that kinda info. Absolute wanker#HarryisaLiar #PrinceHarryIsATraitor #PrinceHarryhasgonemad https://t.co/bHAQNRDx0x — kaye Harris 🇬🇧 (@rkrayner69) January 5, 2023

One prince flew helicopters to kill people, the other flew them to rescue people. One has disclosed his kill count to the world, the other did his job quietly and donated his salary#PrinceWilliamIsAKing #PrinceWilliamIsABully #PrinceHarryIsATraitor #PrinceHarryhasgonemad #spare pic.twitter.com/Wsg6DiHTER — Lou (@billienomatess) January 6, 2023

Reaction from Taliban:

Taliban official alleges son of Britain’s King Charles committed war crimes after Prince Harry revealed he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan.

“We checked and found that on the days on which Prince Harry is mentioning the killing of 25 mujaheddin, we did not have any casualties in Helmand,” Taliban leader Anas Haqqani told Al Jazeera on Friday.

“It is clear that civilians and ordinary people were targeted.”

“This story is a part of the many war crimes of the 20 years of Western military presence in Afghanistan,” he said, adding, “It is not the whole picture of the crimes committed by them.”

“Mr Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans,” Haqqani said in a tweet, referring to Prince Harry’s description that eliminating people who he said were “enemy combatants” was like removing “chess pieces” from aboard.

“The truth is what you’ve said; Our innocent people were chess pieces to your soldiers, military and political leaders. Still, you were defeated in that ‘game’.”

1/3- Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return. Among the killers of Afghans, not many have your decency to reveal their conscience and confess to their war crimes. pic.twitter.com/zjDwoDmCN1 — Anas Haqqani(انس حقاني) (@AnasHaqqani313) January 6, 2023

3/3- I don't expect that the ICC will summon you or the human rights activists will condemn you, because they are deaf and blind for you. But hopefully these atrocities will be remembered in the history of humanity. — Anas Haqqani(انس حقاني) (@AnasHaqqani313) January 6, 2023

On the other hand, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also criticised the comments by the British royal.

“The Western occupation of Afghanistan is truly an odious moment in human history, and comments by Prince Harry is a microcosm of the trauma experienced by Afghans at the hands of occupation forces, who murdered innocents without any accountability,” he said.