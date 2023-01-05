Prohibited Funding Case: Imran Khan’s interim bail extended till January 31

The Banking Court Islamabad extended the interim bail of former Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan till January 31 in the prohibited funding case and ordered an investigation.

Banking Court Judge Rukhshanda Shaheen heard the pre-arrest bail application against Imran Khan and other accused in the prohibited funding case.

Amir Mehmood Kayani, Saifullah Niazi and other accused in the case appeared before the court. During the hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyer filed a request for exemption from attendance on medical grounds.

Imran Khan’s lawyer gave arguments and said that Imran Khan was checked up on January 3, doctors have asked for bed rest for another 2 weeks, FIA has also been asked to investigate, then Zaman can come to Park.

Requesting special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi to reject Imran Khan’s bail application, he said that since the incident that happened in November, Imran Khan has been running political affairs but does not appear in court.

He further said that Imran Khan neither appeared in the court nor was involved in the investigation, Imran Khan did not follow a single court order apart from the bail bonds, Imran Khan’s bail application should be rejected.

The court asked Imran Khan’s lawyer why the investigation involving Imran Khan was not conducted, and why the interim bail decision should not be withdrawn.

Imran Khan’s lawyer said that Imran Khan wants to be involved in the investigation, there are many reasons for his non-appearance, Imran Khan has been injured in the attack, Imran Khan has always spoken about the rule of law, the doctors allow it as soon as possible. Imran Khan will appear in court.

He requested the court to approve Imran Khan’s bail and asked that 2 weeks’ time be given for a court appearance on medical grounds.

Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi said that it is not possible for the investigating officer to go to Lahore and investigate, tomorrow another accused will come to Quetta and investigate.

He requested the court to withdraw the interim bail decision of Imran Khan and said that Imran Khan appears in the media but does not appear in court.

Judge Rukhsinda Shaheen remarked that investigating is the job of the investigating officer, the court will not give any instructions to the investigating officer, and the court will not interfere as and where the investigating officer wants to investigate.

After the arguments were completed, the court approved Imran Khan’s request for exemption from attendance today and reserved the decision on the bail extension request.

Later, a safe verdict was given according to which the court rejected the request of Imran Khan to be investigated in Zaman Park and extended his interim bail till January 31.

Seeking assistance from Imran Khan’s lawyer, the court remarked that if Imran Khan does not appear at the next hearing, why not withdraw the interim bail.

The court ordered Imran Khan to be investigated in any case and said that no matter what happens, make sure that Imran Khan will appear before the investigating officer in any case.