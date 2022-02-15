PSL 2022: Karachi King’s Imad Wasim fined for breaching PSL’s code of conduct

Oyeyeah
Imad Wasim has been fined 5% of his match fee for a level 1 breach of the PSL Code of Conduct

Karachi King’s Imad Wasim has been fined for breaching the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Code of Conduct!

As being reported, Karachi Kings all-rounder Imad Wasim has been fined 5% of his match fee for a level 1 breach of the PSL Code of Conduct during the match against Islamabad United in the  PSL’s 21st match at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

His side Karachi Kings faced a one-run defeat against Islamabad last night.

The incident occurred in the first over of the match after Imad took Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s wicket on a catch taken by Babar Azam at mid-off after the opener had hit the left-arm spinner for two sixes in three balls.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Rashid Riaz and fourth umpire Nasir Hussain.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement said that Imad was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

The article relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a PSL match”.

Imad admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed to be imposed by Ranjan Madugalle and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing, the statement read.

